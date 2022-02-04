Statewide: Seeking answers for COVID-19 'long haulers'

It has been one of the most troubling mysteries of the pandemic. Why do some people wind up with lingering symptoms, months after their infections, and others don't?

A doctor joins us to discuss his work that might provide some answers and relief for patients.

We also talk with Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike as we mark two years of the pandemic.

Those stories and more on this episode of Statewide.

* Sarah Fenske speaks with a Missouri doctor about long haul COVID-19 symptoms and possible solutions.

* Alex Degman interviews the state's public health director about the coronavirus that has continued to evolve.

* Farah Yousry with Side Effects Public Media tells us about ICU doctors spending so much time treating COVID patients that they miss out on other crucial training.

* Dylan Peers McCoy and Carter Barrett report for Side Effects Public Media on how treatment facilities for children with severe mental illness are struggling to hire enough workers.

* WNIJ's Peter Medlin has more on the lack of substitute teachers and the impact it is having on schools.

* Alex Degman has a recap of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget proposal, which was unveiled this week.

* Eric Stock visits with the Missouri Valley Conference Commissioner Jeff Jackson about changes ahead for the MVC.

* Yvonne Boose reports on a group that focuses on African American foster children pointing out disproportionate rates of infant mortality.

