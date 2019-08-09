When Students Go To Other States For College; Illinois River Closure Planned For 2020

As Illinois has lost more students to colleges elsewhere, certain schools have benefitted more from that change. We'll look at why students are choosing to leave Illinois for their higher education.

Also, the Illinois River is a major shipping channel in the state. But much of it will close next year while construction work takes place at locks and dams. What will that mean for farmers?

And, we'll introduce you to a clinic that helps pregnant women addicted to drugs.

That and more on this episode of Statewide.

* Dusty Rhodes speaks with Ed Seidel, University of Illinois Vice-President for Economic Development and Innovation, about the big money put toward the Illinois Innovation Network.

* Peter Medlin finds out why some colleges are having success enrolling students from Illinois.

* Steph Whiteside has more on a report that sheds light on problems with the state's child welfare agency.

* Willis Kern visits a therapy session where harmonicas are used to help those with respiratory ailments.

* Christine Herman interviews University of Illinois researcher Renee Baillargeon about a study that found babies expect those they view as leaders to intervene when someone is being treated unfairly.

* Sara Fentem takes us to a clinic that helps pregnant women struggling with drug use.

* Tim Shelley reports on four central Illinois communities fighting for fresh food in their towns.

* Sean Crawford speaks with the Illinois Farm Bureau's Kirby Wagner about the scheduled closure of a major portion of the Illinois River in 2020 and the impact it could have on growers.

* Madelyn Beck tells us how farming is headed toward a gene-editing revolution.

Statewide for the week of August 9, 2019

