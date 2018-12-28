Statewide: A Listen Back

Statewide began in August of 2018. As we wrap up the year, this episode looks back at some of the reports and conversations we brought you.

* Sean Crawford talks to reporter Bruce Rushton of the Illinois Times about a fatal Illinois Air plane crash in 1983. Rushton wrote about the incident in a recent article.

* Brian Mackey tells us the truth about what area of the state benefits the most when it comes to return on state tax dollars.

* Sean Crawford interviews Professor Beverly Bunch from the University of Illinois Springfield about state budgeting. She tells us what Illinois gets right and what it gets wrong.

* Daisy Contreras takes us on an infrastructure tour to see the maginitude of need.

* Dusty Rhodes finds a potential solution to the state's teacher shortage. She tells us about paraprofessionals.

* Jaclyn Driscoll visits with a farmer who has been working the land for over seven decades.

