Statewide-4c-blue-1400x1400_0_0.png
Statewide
Statewide

Reporting from in and around Illinois.

Statewide: A Listen Back

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published December 27, 2018 at 2:44 PM CST
Statewide-4c-blue-1400x1400_0_1.png

Statewide began in August of 2018.  As we wrap up the year, this episode looks back at some of the reports and conversations we brought you.  

* Sean Crawford talks to reporter Bruce Rushton of the Illinois Times about a fatal Illinois Air plane crash in 1983.  Rushton wrote about the incident in a recent article. 

* Brian Mackey tells us the truth about what area of the state benefits the most when it comes to return on state tax dollars.  

* Sean Crawford interviews Professor Beverly Bunch from the University of Illinois Springfield about state budgeting.  She tells us what Illinois gets right and what it gets wrong.

* Daisy Contreras takes us on an infrastructure tour to see the maginitude of need.  

* Dusty Rhodes finds a potential solution to the state's teacher shortage.  She tells us about paraprofessionals. 

* Jaclyn Driscoll visits with a farmer who has been working the land for over seven decades. 

 This week's Statewide

Find more episodes at StatewideShow.com.  You can also drop us a line at Scraw1@uis.edu  

 

Sean Crawford
