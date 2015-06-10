STEM An Important Branch Of Learning

Through the innovations of the last century in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math—or STEM—the world has become smaller, more inclusive, and more connected. However, the challenges facing the world today require even more complex solutions.

Today, at least a billion people around the world don’t have access to adequate supplies of clean water, and millions have virtually no medical care available. In addressing these problems, we must recognize the economic considerations of investment in the science and math fields to turn these challenges into opportunities to make the world a more sustainable, safe, and healthy place.

Experiential learning--from elementary school through college—is connecting students to many academic disciplines and the world, providing them global and cross-cultural perspectives as well as experience tailored to student interests and career goals.

In Rockford, partnerships in higher education and economic, workforce and leadership development are increasing expertise throughout the supply chain and training a high-tech workforce to accelerate growth of the region’s aerospace cluster.

In DeKalb, elementary and middle school students are gaining exposure to STEM fields through outreach initiatives, helping to continue the supply of highly qualified scientists and engineers well into the 21St century.

STEM education is key to expanding the pipeline of scientists and engineers to innovate for tomorrow. We must continue to promote improved STEM education in the schools and the investment in research necessary to forge a better future.

I’m Promod Vohra, and that’s my perspective.