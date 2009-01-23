Susan Tedeschi: Back To The Blues

With three Grammy nominations and tours with the likes of The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, it's little wonder that Susan Tedeschi has built herself a reputation as one of the country's best contemporary blues musicians. Tedeschi's voice conjures images of Bonnie Raitt and Janis Joplin, while her guitar is reminiscent of Buddy Guy's. It combines for a gutsy, soulful take on the blues.

After several exploratory releases since her breakthrough, Tedeschi returns to her signature sound with Back to the River. It's soulful and retrospective, but in a satisfied, hopeful, even fiery way. In a session with host David Dye, Tedeschi performs material from her new album.

