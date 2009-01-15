Shooter Jennings: Revisiting Waylon's Music

As the only son of country singers Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Waylon Albright "Shooter" Jennings was destined to make music. He's made his way across the major music cities — Los Angeles, Nashville and finally New York City — only to discover that his years in rock 'n' roll would lead him back to his roots in country music.

In an interview with host David Dye, Jennings talks about Waylon Forever, a collection of songs Shooter recorded with Waylon Jennings in 1995. Shooter then revisited the material with his backing band, The .357s, to release a ramshackle revival of his father's classic outlaw country.

