The Notwist: Complex And Entangling

The Notwist is a complex band: Since 1989, the German rockers have explored many genre personalities, from hardcore punk and electronica to acoustic indie pop and ambient. While today's incarnation of The Notwist has certainly strayed from its punk beginnings, the band cleverly intertwines its hard rock past into its current productions. Hear a performance and interview from WXPN and World Cafe.

Following up on the textured electronics of Neon Golden, The Notwist's 2002 U.S. breakthrough album, the group released The Devil, You + Me in May 2008. It is, predictably, a blend of several genres at war with one another, resulting in a tense and carefully-constructed sonic environment enhanced by lyrical meditations on life and religion.

