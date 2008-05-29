Peter Moren: A 'Tycoon' All His Own

In part two of the Swedish invasion on World Cafe, Peter Moren plays songs from his debut solo album, The Last Tycoon. Better known as one-third of the critically acclaimed trio Peter Bjorn and John, Moren favors a folksy approach over the meticulous pop of his main band.

Several years in the making, The Last Tycoon was recorded between tours, on the road, and whenever the suddenly busy Moren had a spare moment. The album is quite spare itself, as Moren takes on the role of the folk storyteller, with an acoustic guitar taking the lead.

Copyright 2008 XPN