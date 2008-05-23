The Black Keys: Out of the Garage

With their newest record, Attack & Release, the two-man band of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney has created a spot-on mix of blues and rock. The Black Keys left the comfort of vacant buildings and basements and enlisted Danger Mouse as producer of their first album recorded in a real studio. The resulting collection takes their minimalist sound into a new dimension with unexpected arrangements and expanded instrumentation.

Despite their success with terse, soulful rock, The Black Keys were in search of a new sound that would enhance their style. Producer Danger Mouse's fresh insight helped integrate the subtle sounds of the organ, piano and synthesizers. Though these small changes have modified the sound of the album, they never once compromise the raw talent of The Black Keys.

