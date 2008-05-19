Singer Neil Diamond Back on the Charts

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

And now let's report on another hero who's guided us through this big, scary world.

(Soundbite of song, "America")

Mr. NEIL DIAMOND (Singer): (Singing) They're coming to America.

INSKEEP: That's the voice of Neil Diamond. He became famous back when people listened to records. It was before the music industry exploded into a million pieces. It was back when radio DJs liked to say that a hot singer was top of the charts with the latest hit.

And now all these years later, Neil Diamond is topping the charts. At age 67, he's released the number one album in the U.S. and Britain. Here it is.

(Soundbite of song, "Home Before Dark")

Mr. DIAMOND: (Singing) Home before dark.

INSKEEP: This is the first time that Neil Diamond has had a number-one debut. All it took him was 50 years and 45 previous albums. It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.