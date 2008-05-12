Shelby Lynne Dusts Off Springfield Songs

After two decades' worth of acclaimed recordings, country singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne continues to surprise and impress. Her latest album, Just a Little Lovin', is a tip of the hat to pop great Dusty Springfield. She takes on some definitive and deep-cut Springfield covers, giving the arrangements a refreshing update and applying her own powerfully emotive vocal rendering.

In this segment, Lynne talks with host David Dye about the decision to record an album of Springfield covers, and describes how she and producer Phil Ramone approached the process.

This segment originally aired April 18, 2008.

Copyright 2008 XPN