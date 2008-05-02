k.d. lang's 'Watershed' Moment

Offered up with confidence and honesty, k.d. lang's deeply personal narratives invite listeners into an intimate world. Her glorious voice fuses country, jazz, and even Brazilian rhythms, and on her latest CD, Watershed, she finds a certain earthy elegance. In a session with host David Dye, lang plays songs from the new disc.

The eight-time Juno and four-time Grammy winner has been performing for more than 20 years. She began in traditional country, challenging the genre's conventions in the process, but in 1992 released Ingenue, which marked her transition into a full-fledged adult-contemporary artist.

On Watershed, lang serves as producer, songwriter, singer and instrumentalist for the bulk of the album. It looks back to both Ingenue and her country past, while adding a little jazz to the mix.

Copyright 2008 XPN