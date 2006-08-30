Allison Moorer: Getting Somewhere

Allison Moorer's family history is equally musical and tragic: Following her parents' murder-suicide when she was 13, she turned to music. Beginning her career as a backing vocalist, Moorer (sister of popular singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne), became a solo artist after her Oscar-nominated single "A Soft Place to Fall" was included on the Horse Whisperer soundtrack. Since then, she's recorded several solo albums, beginning with Alabama Song.

Moorer's latest disc, aptly titled Getting Somewhere, finds her reaching for a wider country-pop audience. The intensely personal album, in which she collaborates with husband Steve Earle, is the first in which the Alabama native wrote every song herself. Upbeat and powerful, it nicely reflects the growth and change in her personal and professional life. This segment originally aired on July 11, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN