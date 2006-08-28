Guitarist Behind 'Canon' Video Revealed

In the past eight months, a video of a young guitarist playing a modern version of Johann Pachelbel's Canon in D Major has become a sensation on the Internet. The video has been viewed on YouTube.com more than 7.6 million times -- but nobody knew the identity of the guitarist.

Recently, Virginia Heffernan of The New York Times identified the guitarist as Jeong-Hyun Lim. NPR's Melissa Block talks with musician G.E. Smith -- the guitarist who led the Saturday Night Live house band for 10 years -- about what makes the rendition so impressive.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.