© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Marines May Have Covered Up Haditha Evidence

Published August 18, 2006 at 12:00 PM CDT

A story in Friday's New York Times alleges that U.S. Marines may have destroyed evidence sought by military officials investigating the killings of 24 Iraqi civilians in the town of Haditha last November.

Investigators recently ruled there is enough evidence to support allegations a group of Marines shot unarmed civilians, including women and children, after one of their comrades was killed by a roadside bomb.

David Cloud, who wrote the story for the Times, talks with Madeleine Brand about the new allegations.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesNPR