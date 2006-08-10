Van Hunt: Edgier and Funkier

Van Hunt's take on soul, R&B, blues and rock has won the Ohio-born singer a Grammy nomination, as well as spots touring with the likes of Mary J. Blige, Coldplay and The Roots. For a singer who just released his second album (On the Jungle Floor), that's an impressive accomplishment.

After relocating from Dayton, Ohio, to Atlanta -- where he wrote for and produced many contemporary soul artists -- he decided in 2003 to focus on his own singing career, releasing his self-titled debut the next year. After multiple tours, he headed back to the studio to reinvent his sound: Although he'd been lauded for the silky R&B of his fine debut, he opted to dig deeper into the music that influenced him. The result is On The Jungle Floor: Edgier and funkier, the disc showcases Hunt's growth into a more confident, charismatic songwriter and performer.

