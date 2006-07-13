Israel Bombs Beirut Airport, Blockades Lebanon

Israel bombs the Beirut airport and a Lebanese army air base, saying it holds Lebanon's government responsible for Wednesday's abduction of two Israeli soldiers -- an act carried out by Hezbollah militants.

Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israeli towns Thursday and said it was using a new missile that appeared to be more advanced than previous models. One Israeli was killed and more than 35 injured.

Two days of Israeli bombings, the heaviest air campaign against its neighbor in 24 years, had killed 47 Lebanese and wounded 103, Health Minister Mohammed Jawad Khalife said. Besides the Israeli civilian, eight Israeli soldiers had also been killed.

Nicholas Blanford of the Christian Science Monitor talks with Madeleine Brand about the escalating violence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

