© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jose Gonzalez: Softly Making Noise

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 27, 2006 at 5:39 PM CDT
Jose Gonzalez in Studio on World Cafe - 04/11/2006

Growing up in Sweden with Argentinian parents, Jose Gonzalez was just as likely to hear The Beatles in his home as bossa nova classics. These diverse influences are apparent in his songwriting and guitar playing on his debut album, Veneer.

Gonzalez plays original compositions on Veneer along with putting his own spin on songs such as Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart" and Kylie Minogue's "Put Your Hand on Your Heart." His songs have gotten boosts from appearances on Fox's The OC and a popular commercial from Sony. Recently, he finished the U.S. leg of a world tour.

This segment originally aired on April 11, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye