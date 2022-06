A new documentary, The Heart of the Game follows an unconventional girls' high school basketball coach in Washington state and tracks the conflicts that arise over the fate of a star player.

Coach Bill Resler is at the center of the action in a film that offers a parallel... though not an exact one... to Steve James' well-received 1994 documentary Hoop Dreams.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.