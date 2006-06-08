© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Hikers Prepare for Extreme Alaska Wilderness Trek

Published June 8, 2006 at 12:00 PM CDT

Beginning this Sunday, a trio of hikers will set out on a planned 20-day trek across some of Alaska's roughest terrain. They will try to cover 600 miles in an "unsupported" hike -- meaning they will pack in all their food and supplies, and vow not to forage or hunt for food along the way.

Alex Chadwick talks with Ryan Jordan, one of the hikers and an expert on "ultralight" trekking and wilderness traverses, about the challenges he expects.

