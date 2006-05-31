The Gabe Dixon Band: Keys to Success

The Gabe Dixon Band mixes innovative sounds with energetic pop and rock. After having worked with big names such as Paul McCartney and Alison Krauss, frontman Gabe Dixon has been hailed as a keyboard master.

After meeting as students in the University of Miami, the group toured all over the country and made its debut with On a Rolling Ball, with producer David Kahne.

Their recent release, Live at World Cafe, is a six-song EP which shows the trio at its best before a live audience at Philadelphia's own World Cafe. The album features four new songs by the band, including "All Will Be Well," currently used in the NBC courtroom drama Conviction.

