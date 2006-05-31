© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
The Gabe Dixon Band: Keys to Success

XPN | By David Dye
Published May 31, 2006 at 2:01 PM CDT
Gabe Dixon Band

The Gabe Dixon Band mixes innovative sounds with energetic pop and rock. After having worked with big names such as Paul McCartney and Alison Krauss, frontman Gabe Dixon has been hailed as a keyboard master.

After meeting as students in the University of Miami, the group toured all over the country and made its debut with On a Rolling Ball, with producer David Kahne.

Their recent release, Live at World Cafe, is a six-song EP which shows the trio at its best before a live audience at Philadelphia's own World Cafe. The album features four new songs by the band, including "All Will Be Well," currently used in the NBC courtroom drama Conviction.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
