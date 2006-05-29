The Raconteurs: A Stripe of a Different Color

The Raconteurs in Studio on World Cafe - 05/12/2006 Listen • 0:00

The formation of The Raconteurs can be traced back to a song written by friends Jack White and Brendon Benson in their attic during a boiling-hot summer.

The inspiration caused White and Benson to find two other musicians to round out a complete band: Jack Lawrence on bass and Patrick Keeler on drums. Each of the four band members has already had successful musical enterprises outside of The Raconteurs, but one is undeniably more prominent than the others: Jack White hit stardom with The White Stripes.

The band's debut album, Broken Boy Soldiers, was recorded in Benson's own studio whenever the quartet had time to convene. The entire process took a year, but the album has finally been completed and is ready for release.

This show originally aired on May 12, 2006.

