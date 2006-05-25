© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Are Gulf Coast Residents Ready for Hurricane Season?

Published May 25, 2006 at 9:00 AM CDT

Along the Gulf Coast, residents brace for another hurricane season, even as they recover and rebuild from the terrible trials of Katrina. We broadcast live from New Orleans as we ask residents what they learned, what they would do differently and whether they are ready for another hurricane.

Guests:

Dr. Karen Desalvo, Chief of General Internal Medicine and Geriatrics at Tulane

Marvalene Hughes, President, Dillard University

Stamford Barre, Owner, General Manager of Pampy's Restaurant

Karyn Noles Bewley, Managing Director of the New Orleans Aquarium of the Americas

