Bush and Olmert Discuss Hamas, Iran in Visit

By Don Gonyea
Published May 23, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

President Bush meets with Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert at the White House to discuss the new leader's plan to withdraw from much of the West Bank. Progress toward a Palestinian state has been clouded by leadership struggles among Palestinians, especially the election of the hardline Hamas Party to run the Palestinian Authority.

Despite praising Olmert's plan for a unilateral redrawing of West Bank borders, President Bush stopped short of a full endorsement. In addition to Olmert's initiative, the two leaders were also expected to discuss the creation of a Palestinian state, Iran's nuclear ambitions, and ongoing struggles in Iraq.

White House officials characterized Tuesday's meeting as merely a strategy session. Chief among their concerns is the Palestinian Authority that's led by Hamas, an organization that refuses to renounce violence. Listed as a terrorist group by the United States and European Union, Hamas refuses to recognize that Israel has a right to exist.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea