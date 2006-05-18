© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Experts Discuss the Sudan Crisis

Fresh Air
Published May 18, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT

Journalist Nicholas Kristof and Sudan expert John Prendergast talk about the continuing crisis in the Sudanese region of Darfur in Africa.

Kristof recently won the Pulitzer prize for his New York Times commentary on Darfur. Prendergast is special adviser to the president of the International Crisis Group. He has 20 years of experience resolving conflict in Africa, and shaping U.S. foreign policy toward the region.

Prendergast has traveled with celebrities Angelina Jolie and Don Cheadle, with whom he is now co-authoring a book about Darfur.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.