Experts Discuss the Sudan Crisis

Journalist Nicholas Kristof and Sudan expert John Prendergast talk about the continuing crisis in the Sudanese region of Darfur in Africa.

Kristof recently won the Pulitzer prize for his New York Times commentary on Darfur. Prendergast is special adviser to the president of the International Crisis Group. He has 20 years of experience resolving conflict in Africa, and shaping U.S. foreign policy toward the region.

Prendergast has traveled with celebrities Angelina Jolie and Don Cheadle, with whom he is now co-authoring a book about Darfur.

