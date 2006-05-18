Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, a Genre Unto Themselves

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones have been perfecting a dynamic hybrid of bluegrass, jazz and pop for over 15 years, and have practically created their own genre in the process.

Fans of the jamband scene have embraced the ensemble for their virtuoso musicianship and mastery of improvisation. Their thoroughly modern approach to unorthodox styles has set them apart as a unique group focused upon their own sonic path.

Along with Fleck on banjo is bassist Victor Wooten, percussionist Future Man, and saxophonist Jeff Coffin. Their eclectic range is well displayed on their most recent release, Hidden Land. The album includes a Bach fugue, a bit of swing, some touches of bluegrass and a dash of progressive rock: all fair game within the limitless musical universe of the Flecktones.

Copyright 2006 XPN