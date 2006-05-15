The Flaming Lips, a Slow-Growing Phenomenon

The Flaming Lips in Studio on World Cafe - 04/21/2006 Listen • 0:00

The Flaming Lips have become the flagship band for modern psychedelic pop, pushing the boundaries of sound while steadily growing a fanatic audience over the last 20 years. Not too bad for a group of "fearless freaks" from Oklahoma City.

The band's self-titled debut was released in 1985, and they were signed by a major label in 1991. Their second major label album, Transmissions From the Satellite Heart, featured their first hit, "She Don't Use Jelly."

They continued to move from cult status to wider appeal later on with 1999's The Soft Bulletin and 2002's Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, which went gold. In this interview, Wayne Coyne talks about the pressure of following up that success. The new album, At War With the Mystics, was released earlier this month.

This segment originally aired April 21, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN