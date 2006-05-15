© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Flaming Lips, a Slow-Growing Phenomenon

XPN | By David Dye
Published May 15, 2006 at 4:57 PM CDT
The Flaming Lips in Studio on World Cafe - 04/21/2006

The Flaming Lips have become the flagship band for modern psychedelic pop, pushing the boundaries of sound while steadily growing a fanatic audience over the last 20 years. Not too bad for a group of "fearless freaks" from Oklahoma City.

The band's self-titled debut was released in 1985, and they were signed by a major label in 1991. Their second major label album, Transmissions From the Satellite Heart, featured their first hit, "She Don't Use Jelly."

They continued to move from cult status to wider appeal later on with 1999's The Soft Bulletin and 2002's Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, which went gold. In this interview, Wayne Coyne talks about the pressure of following up that success. The new album, At War With the Mystics, was released earlier this month.

This segment originally aired April 21, 2006.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye