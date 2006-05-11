Jamie Lidell: Funk by Way of Electronica

Jamie Lidell sees no boundaries between the most vintage R&B influence and a futuristic loop or techno treatment. He channels his background in electronic music to produce a neo-soul brew that touches upon the best of Otis Redding, Prince and Sly Stone.

Lidell is a British producer who collaborated with fellow electronica artist Christian Vogel to release two albums under the name Super_Collider in 1999. He also released a solo album, Muddlin Gear, in 2000.

It wasn't until 2005 that Lidell's vocals began to take the spotlight, on his second album Multiply. Here, the aural trickery takes a back seat to his authentic soul vocals, which recall many of the genre's greats.

Lidell's live shows feature outrageous costumes and visual effects, in addition to his myriad supply of samples, loops and sound effects. Multiply has been building steady momentum in the United Kingdom for months. Lidell is now poised to reach a much larger U.S. audience as he tours the States this month and next with Beck.

