What was really behind Friday's abrupt departure of CIA Director Porter Goss? Walter Pincus of The Washington Post tells Howard Berkes that the housecleaning at the CIA went beyond what President Bush wanted. Pincus says a likely successor to Goss is Gen. Michael Hayden, who is now the top deputy to National Intelligence Director John Negroponte.

