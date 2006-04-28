Cities, Businesses Brace for Boycotts Monday

This Monday, millions of immigrants nationwide are expected to skip work and school in what's being billed as the Great American National Boycott. Several cities are bracing for mass demonstrations and a shutdown of major business operations.

Thousands of immigrants and their supporters are planning to take to the streets. Organizers are urging Latinos and others to skip work and school ... and avoid shopping on May 1. Organizers say immigrants should spend the day marching, to protest recent tough talk in Congress on illegal immigration.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.