Dogged by Investigations, DeLay to Leave Congress

By Andrea Seabrook
Published April 4, 2006 at 5:00 AM CDT
Former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay speaks at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on March 28, 2006, in Washington, D.C. The Texas Republican was addressing a conference entitled, "The War on Christians and the Values Voter in 2006."
Win McNamee
/
Getty Images
Former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay speaks at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on March 28, 2006, in Washington, D.C. The Texas Republican was addressing a conference entitled, "The War on Christians and the Values Voter in 2006."

Texas Congressman Tom DeLay plans to resign his seat in the coming weeks. The Republican former House majority leader doubts his chances of winning re-election in the face of mounting political troubles. He is under indictment in a Texas political fundraising investigation. Former DeLay aides have also been ensared in the Jack Abramoff lobbying investigation. Steve Inskeep talks to Andrea Seabrook about DeLay's decision.

Andrea Seabrook
Andrea Seabrook covers Capitol Hill as NPR's Congressional Correspondent.
