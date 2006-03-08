© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
James Hunter: 'People Gonna Talk'

By Michele Norris
Published March 8, 2006 at 2:57 PM CST

James Hunter discovered his earliest musical influences in a stack of his grandmother's 78s. Jackie Wilson and other pre-Beatles R&B "got me off to a good start," he says. And it shows in the British singer-songwriter's new CD. People Gonna Talk sounds as if it could have been recorded in the 1950s, but it feels much fresher than that.

"All the best music isn't stuck in one timeframe," Hunter says. "It carries on. Nobody says, ''I've Got a Woman' by Ray Charles -- that's 30 years old.' So the good stuff keeps..."

Michele Norris
