Just in Time for Valentine's Day: 'Jazz for Lovers'

By David Was
Published February 9, 2006 at 10:17 AM CST

Fantasy Records has released a new collection of classic recordings from the 1950s and 1960s, called Jazz for Lovers. Musician and Day to Day contributor David Was reviews the collection, and finds some nice surprises in the mix.

The collection includes CDs of various songs from some of the biggest names in jazz -- Tony Bennett, Miles Davis, Sara Vaughan, Dave Brubeck, Bill Evans and Chet Baker.

