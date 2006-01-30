Stopped Clocks Tell Tale of Katrina Flooding

The day after Hurricane Katrina passed through New Orleans, it looked as if the city had dodged the bullet. But the water levels continued to rise, barriers broke and much of New Orleans filled with water. Some residents described the water as coming from all directions at once.

A team of state investigators decided to recreate the path of flood by searching for stopped clocks and plotting their times and locations.

The analysis is still ongoing, but preliminary results give new evidence that one of the breaches was caused by a design flaw at a levee at an industrial canal by the Ninth Ward.

