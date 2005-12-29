Jimmie Dale Gilmore Pays Tribute to His Father

Listen Listen • 0:00

Jimmie Dale Gilmore's new album -- his seventh -- is called Come on Back and it's a memorial to his late father. He died of ALS in 2000.

The album includes version of his dad's favorite songs like Pick Me Up on Your Way Down and Walkin' The Floor Over You.

Gilmore was born, raised -- and now lives -- in Texas. He has been recording solo albums since 1988, when he released Fair and Square.

This interview originally aired on Nov. 23, 2005.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.