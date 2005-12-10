Businesses Battle Back in Terrebonne Parish

Ned Wharton, NPR / / Work has resumed at Motivatit Seafoods in Houma, La., as Terrebone Parish recovers from the wrath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

As much as oil and natural gas dominate the economy of Louisiana's Terrebonne Parish, fishing remains its heart and soul. During an October visit, Motivatit Seafoods was silent in the wake of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. But now the clank and clatter of seafood processing has resumed.

But the employment situation in the storm-battered parish is far from rosy. Thousands of families lost their homes... and many fled inland. As Liane Hansen discovered, the mass evacuation has forced businesses to readjust and employ new kinds of workers... while some of those who lost jobs in the storm's wake can't find new ones.

The audio story of the visit to Terrebonne Parish was written by Stu Seidel and produced by Ned Wharton, with help from Jesse Baker. The sound engineer was Marty Kurcias.

