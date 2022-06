The U.S. government fails to make its case in court that a former Florida professor helped lead a Palestinian terrorist group. In one of the biggest courtroom tests yet of the Patriot Act's search and surveillance powers, the jury acquits Sami al-Arian on eight of the 17 counts against him and deadlocks on the others. WUSF's Steve Newborn provides details of the trial.

