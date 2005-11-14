Charlie Sexton's 'Cruel and Gentle Things'

Renowned Texas musician Charlie Sexton has been hailed for his amazing guitar talent since his youth. His newest album, Cruel and Gentle Things, combines autobiographical experiences and impressionistic imagery.

Recognized for his powerful guitar playing at an early age, Sexton joined the Austin-based Joe Ely band when he was just 13. By 1985, at age 16, Sexton was releasing his own material. Since then, he's mixed solo projects with studio and tour work -- including plenty of time spent with Bob Dylan.

On Cruel and Gentle Things, Sexton brings a unique blend of blues and rock to the music, his first release in years. Now 37, Sexton's maturity as an artist has helped him create a personal snapshot, mixing the highs and lows of life into songs like "Burn" and "Just Like Love."

