Charlie Sexton's 'Cruel and Gentle Things'

XPN | By David Dye
Published November 14, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
At 37, Charlie Sexton uses blues, rock and folk guitar to create musical snapshots.
At 37, Charlie Sexton uses blues, rock and folk guitar to create musical snapshots.

Renowned Texas musician Charlie Sexton has been hailed for his amazing guitar talent since his youth. His newest album, Cruel and Gentle Things, combines autobiographical experiences and impressionistic imagery.

Recognized for his powerful guitar playing at an early age, Sexton joined the Austin-based Joe Ely band when he was just 13. By 1985, at age 16, Sexton was releasing his own material. Since then, he's mixed solo projects with studio and tour work -- including plenty of time spent with Bob Dylan.

On Cruel and Gentle Things, Sexton brings a unique blend of blues and rock to the music, his first release in years. Now 37, Sexton's maturity as an artist has helped him create a personal snapshot, mixing the highs and lows of life into songs like "Burn" and "Just Like Love."

Copyright 2005 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye