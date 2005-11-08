'Weight Is a Gift' from Nada Surf

The alternative rock trio Nada Surf has just released their fourth album to great critical acclaim. The Weight is a Gift was produced by Death Cab for Cutie's Chris Walla.

The band has always had good luck with its producers: their debut, High/Low, was produced by Ric Ocasek in 1996. The record included the song "Popular," a wordy analysis of dealing with people -- and the source of a hit video on MTV that year.

Nada Surf has maintained a steady pace of putting out sturdy, catchy pop songs. The Proximity Effect was released in 1998 despite being bogged down in a label conflict; The Weight is a Gift picks up where 2003's Let Go left off.

