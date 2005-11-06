© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Mexican Wrestling as Art

By Noah Adams
Published November 6, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
A wall of oversized photos of Mexican wrestlers dominate the gallery space at Equator Books in Venice, Calif.
Noah Adams, NPR
/
A wall of oversized photos of Mexican wrestlers dominate the gallery space at Equator Books in Venice, Calif.

In a bookstore in the funky California beach town of Venice, larger-than-life-sized color photographs of masked Mexican wrestlers are the focal point of a very different art exhibit.

Malcolm Venville photographed about 150 "Lucha Libre" wrestlers for an upcoming book. Translated literally, "lucha libre" means "free fighting." To many Latinos, it's professional wrestling, vaudeville, a venerable cinema genre and the Bushido code of the Japanese Samurai all wrapped up in one campy and crowd-pleasing spectacle.

Venville has made those campy characters into art objects. Equator Books has 13 of his highly detailed wrestler photos on display -- including Astro Boy, Super Pinocho 3000, Raziel, Super Porky and Coco Verde, the green clown.

