Laura Veirs Rocks the Smart Folk

XPN | By David Dye
Published October 26, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Seattle-based singer and songwriter Laura Veirs has just released a new album, Year of Meteors. It's the follow-up to 2004's Carbon Glacier, which was hailed as a masterful blend of pop, folk and country.

Playing either solo or along with her band, the Tortured Souls, Veirs' trademark smart-pop has won her fans across genres, from alt-country to indie rock. Her clever, often impressionistic lyrics are delivered in an understated, intimate tone.

This year's international tour saw Veirs hit the road with such kindred spirits as Sufjan Stevens and Andrew Bird.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
