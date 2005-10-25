The Knitters Put the 'X' Back Into Country

The alt-country band the Knitters is led by John Doe and Exene Cervenka -- who also front X, the legendary punk band.

A new album, The Modern Sounds of the Knitters, is the first music the alter-ego band has released in 20 years. The songs range from country-fried versions of X songs -- such as "In This House That I Call Home" and "I'll Go Down Swinging" -- to classics popularized by Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and the Stanley Brothers.

One notable exception: Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild." According to Cervenka, it's all part of a plan to show that "our sound is always up-to-date, no matter how far back it reaches."

Copyright 2005 XPN