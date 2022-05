After taking several days to review Iraq's weapons declaration, the United States says there are some glaring omissions in the report. U.S. intelligence agencies claim the report does not account for chemical and biological agents missing when inspectors left Iraq four years ago. Robert Siegel talks with David Sanger of the New York Times about the report and the status of Iraq's weapons programs.

