Perspective: It's OK to be anxious, grads

Graduating from Northern Illinois University feels surreal. I transferred here in fall 2024 from Elgin Community College, and that moment feels like yesterday.

I remember stepping onto campus, adjusting to a new environment and wondering what this chapter would bring. Now I am preparing to walk across the stage and begin another transition. It’s exciting, but also nerve-racking.

School has been a major part of my life for as long as I can remember. For years, my routines and identity have revolved around assignments and grades. Leaving something so familiar is bittersweet. Still, I know I am ready for a new season.

Burnout is real. After pushing myself academically for so long, I'm looking forward to going home and resting. I’m also excited about spending time with family and friends … and enjoying life without academic pressure. I can’t wait to rediscover myself outside of school. Without the stress of classes, I can focus on passions placed on hold, like restarting my podcast and writing poetry. I want to learn who I am beyond being a student.

I believe society teaches us that school is everything, that perfect grades define success. But many employers care less about GPA and more about experience, character and skills. It’s frustrating when students are told to prioritize academics, only to graduate into a job market asking for years of experience. If any graduating seniors feel anxious or uncertain, that is OK. Growth often feels uncomfortable before it feels rewarding.

I'm Eryn Lent, and that's my perspective.