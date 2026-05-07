Perspective: All shall be well

All Shall Be Well.

On May 2nd, friends gathered in my garden around a blazing fire. As the night darkened the goals shimmered and sent off heat, I was touched by the essence of the new season, Summer is on the way.

The air chilled and the next morning I woke to ice on the stairs and whispers of frost on the grass, I knew Summer was coming. This changing of seasons, predictable and steady, restores me, gives me hope - a new day will arise, another opportunity presents itself - reminding nothing is static.

The seeds I planted in the greenhouse are peeking through the soil. Be patient I whisper it’s still to cold for your tender feet.”

The earth awakens and I join in the joyfilled song of fertility and new life.

For now - I lean back as the fire sends out its warmth and wraps around me, A breeze brushes nudges my face, as Julian of Norwich says,“All Shall be Well.”

No matter the world, the garden is my refuge, it’s steady. Everything has a place in the order of things. Yes, the weeds abound, everywhere. Soon they will die and something else will grow.

Change is coming - I know this. I will be patient, calm, steady. On my knees, I pull dandelions and smile to myself.

I know. All Shall Be Well.

