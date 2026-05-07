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Perspective: All shall be well

Northern Public Radio | By Lou Ness
Published May 7, 2026 at 3:11 AM CDT
Susan Stephens
/
WNIJ

All Shall Be Well.

On May 2nd, friends gathered in my garden around a blazing fire. As the night darkened the goals shimmered and sent off heat, I was touched by the essence of the new season, Summer is on the way. 

The air chilled and the next morning  I woke to ice on the stairs and whispers of frost on the grass, I knew Summer was coming. This changing of seasons, predictable and steady, restores me, gives me hope - a new day will arise, another opportunity presents itself - reminding nothing is static.

The seeds I planted in the greenhouse are peeking through the soil. Be patient I whisper it’s still to cold for your tender feet.”

The earth awakens and I join in the joyfilled song of fertility and new life.

For now - I lean back as the fire sends out its warmth and wraps around me, A breeze brushes nudges my face, as Julian of Norwich says,“All Shall be Well.” 

No matter the world, the garden is my refuge, it’s steady. Everything has a place in the order of things. Yes, the weeds abound, everywhere. Soon they will die and something else will grow. 

Change is coming - I know this. I will be patient, calm, steady. On my knees, I pull dandelions and smile to myself. 

I know. All Shall Be Well.
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Lou Ness
Lou Ness has been working in service to people for decades. She has headed church-based programs in Rockford and served as Director of the Rockford Police Chaplains Program. She was an early pioneer in the domestic violence community.
See stories by Lou Ness