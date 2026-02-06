Perspective: Why can't we have chickens in DeKalb?

Back in 2021, the DeKalb City Council was presented with a proposed ordinance to let residents keep a few backyard chickens. It wasn’t suggesting a free-for-all, just a small pilot program with clear rules. But it got voted down. And honestly, I think that decision says more about DeKalb than it does about chickens.



Here’s the thing: we’re a proud farming community. Agriculture is in our DNA. Chickens? They’re part of that story. Letting residents keep a few hens feels like honoring our roots while giving families a chance to enjoy fresh eggs and maybe teach kids where food really comes from.



But our town has been changing. Over the past few decades since I moved in, we’ve added shopping, industry, data centers; things that make us look more like a suburb than a farm town. But guess what? Many suburbs including, Naperville, Wheaton, and Joliet, even the City of Chicago, allow backyard chickens. If we want to call ourselves modern and forward-thinking, why not follow suit?



To me, this isn’t a chicken problem, it’s an identity problem. Are we rural? Are we suburban? Clearly we’re both. And that’s okay. Allowing chickens under sensible guidelines is a way to embrace our past and our future at the same time.



So yes, I think we should allowed to keep backyard chickens. It’s a small decision, but it speaks volumes about who we are and who we want to be.