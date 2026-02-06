© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: Why can't we have chickens in DeKalb?

Northern Public Radio | By Jennifer Corbin
Published February 6, 2026 at 5:01 AM CST
Erwin Bosman
/
Pixabay

Back in 2021, the DeKalb City Council was presented with a proposed ordinance to let residents keep a few backyard chickens. It wasn’t suggesting a free-for-all, just a small pilot program with clear rules. But it got voted down. And honestly, I think that decision says more about DeKalb than it does about chickens.
 
Here’s the thing: we’re a proud farming community. Agriculture is in our DNA. Chickens? They’re part of that story. Letting residents keep a few hens feels like honoring our roots while giving families a chance to enjoy fresh eggs and maybe teach kids where food really comes from.
 
But our town has been changing. Over the past few decades since I moved in, we’ve added shopping, industry, data centers; things that make us look more like a suburb than a farm town. But guess what? Many suburbs including, Naperville, Wheaton, and Joliet, even the City of Chicago, allow backyard chickens. If we want to call ourselves modern and forward-thinking, why not follow suit?
 
To me, this isn’t a chicken problem, it’s an identity problem. Are we rural? Are we suburban? Clearly we’re both. And that’s okay. Allowing chickens under sensible guidelines is a way to embrace our past and our future at the same time.
 
So yes, I think we should allowed to keep backyard chickens. It’s a small decision, but it speaks volumes about who we are and who we want to be.
Tags
WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesJennifer Corbinbackyard chickens
Jennifer Corbin
Jennifer Corbin is a longtime DeKalb resident who happily juggles book‑club laughs, volunteer adventures, choral singing, and any excuse to bring friends and family together.
See stories by Jennifer Corbin