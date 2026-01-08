Perspective: Judgment Day

It’s taken me some time to be able to write a complete sentence about Epstein and Trump not laced in rage and filled with cynicism. Though, maybe rage and cynicism are perfect when talking about the trafficking of young girls by powerful men. The evidence of the violation is startling -- five million pages!

Silence prevailed because the abuse occurred at the hands of mostly powerful, rich, white men -- men who ogled and sexually exploited young girls.

And…..Lady Justice hung her head in shame because the justice system blinded by power and greed did nothing.

Don’t tell me the men in the rooms knew nothing, were unaware.

They are not truth tellers -- they are predators.

I believe the women, who work every day to kick themselves to the surface of those memories in order to live a life beyond the torment. Victims know the truth.

While everyone looked the other way.

Time and time again, we see the same thing, the cries of the young victims ignored, much like the clergy abuse in the Catholic Church.

Always, people knew and did nothing. Because people always know.

Democrats, Independents, Republicans, Film Makers, Writers, Attorneys, the list goes on. Personally, I don’t care who or what you are. The justice system (such as it is these days) should drag them all before a public Congressional hearing, ask hard questions, assume they will lie and publicly hold them accountable for being a member of the pedophile club.

My old mother always said, “You are judged by the company you keep.”

Well -- guess what, rich guys? - it’s Judgment Day,

I’m Lou Ness and that’s my perspective

