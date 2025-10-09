Perspective: Freezer Jenga

The hottest new game in my household is Freezer Jenga. You know how it is. You feel all so smug when you get the freezer weeded out to ground zero. Everything is easy to see, neatly stacked and leftovers are clearly visible. That lasts for a while. Then, due to supermarket sales or excessive cooking, you are back to freezer Jenga; except instead of removing wooden blocks, all while hoping the tower continues to stand, you are faced with the potential of flying bags of peas. To venture inside the freezer, you carefully open the freezer door, while thrusting your other hand inside the beast at warp speed to stop any bit of your hardened and heavy provisions from severing toes.

And then there’s the problem of if you have a dog. Anytime I would go and stand in front of the fridge, I was shadowed by Zoe, my beagle. I lived in mortal fear she would be decapitated by a falling three-pound bag of blueberries. And think of the damage that could be done by a hurtling carton of ice cream. You are looking at least at a black eye if it hits just right.

I’m Rosie Klepper, and that’s my perspective.