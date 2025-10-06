© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: The canaries are singing. Who's listening?

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published October 6, 2025 at 8:04 AM CDT
Pixlr AI

Jimmy Kimmel is only the latest “canary in the coal mine.” We take note because he is a celebrity canary. Yes, miners really did take canaries down into the mines.

But what about the other canaries? Listen.

The President names and criticizes specific people, recommending punishment for their speech. He publicly rebukes certain reporters in the line on TV during a press “gaggle.”

The FCC Commissioner threatens Jimmy Kimmel and ABC, sounding just like a mob boss according to Senator Ted Cruz, of all people.

The Pentagon announces it will only accredit reporters who pledge to accept Pentagon scrutiny before publishing their stories.  

The White House revokes the credentials of certain disfavored reporters, transferring the limited number of press passes to favored reporters. Veteran reporters note a subsequent softening of press conference questions.  

Executives from media firms dependent on government regulation report that their attorneys urge caution in public statements.

So there is indeed a chorus of canaries just singing away. Canaries do sing beautifully; but that is not why miners took them down into the coal mines.

I am Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.
Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
