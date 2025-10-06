Perspective: The canaries are singing. Who's listening?

Jimmy Kimmel is only the latest “canary in the coal mine.” We take note because he is a celebrity canary. Yes, miners really did take canaries down into the mines.

But what about the other canaries? Listen.

The President names and criticizes specific people, recommending punishment for their speech. He publicly rebukes certain reporters in the line on TV during a press “gaggle.”

The FCC Commissioner threatens Jimmy Kimmel and ABC, sounding just like a mob boss according to Senator Ted Cruz, of all people.

The Pentagon announces it will only accredit reporters who pledge to accept Pentagon scrutiny before publishing their stories.

The White House revokes the credentials of certain disfavored reporters, transferring the limited number of press passes to favored reporters. Veteran reporters note a subsequent softening of press conference questions.

Executives from media firms dependent on government regulation report that their attorneys urge caution in public statements.

So there is indeed a chorus of canaries just singing away. Canaries do sing beautifully; but that is not why miners took them down into the coal mines.

I am Bob Evans, and that is my perspective.

