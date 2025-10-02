© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: Venting is bad

Northern Public Radio | By Lonny Cain
Published October 2, 2025 at 7:37 AM CDT
Tucker has questions.
Lonny Cain
Tucker has questions.

How do you get angry?

I'm not asking why. The question is how. If you're like me, you follow a pattern.

My angry dance is predictable. Generally, I am alone when I vent. I don't worry about volume, and it does fill the room for a moment. I never concentrate on what I am saying. I just spew out a string of cuss words. It's always the same.

My venting is verbal. Short and quick. I don't knock over lamps or kick the dog. In fact, the dog, and my wife, are the anger police in our house.

The dog has keen ears. Within seconds he is in the room, his big brown eyes staring at me. It's pretty clear he wants me to calm down. My wife also has super hearing but her confrontation comes later.

"Why were you so upset?" she asks.

"The usual," I say or I say nothing, knowing what comes next.

"I don't like it," she says. "It bothers me."

So I need a way to be angry but not express it. I thought venting, releasing the steam, was healthy. But some experts say that is a myth, that venting actually heats up aggression. Can be bad for the heart. Anger vibes need to be reduced. Try meditating and yoga, they say.

Well, I don't carry a yoga mat with me. So it really comes down to age-old advice: “Just relax. Count to 10.” Stuff like that.

I know my wife has known this for a long time. What I don't understand is how the dog knows.

I’m Lonny Cain … and that’s my Perspective.
Tags
WNIJ Perspectives WNIJ PerspectivesLonny Cain
Lonny Cain
Lonny Cain, a graduate of the journalism program at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, has been in the newspaper business for more than 45 years. He and his wife have three sons. They live in Ottawa, where he was managing editor of the local daily newspaper for 30 years, retiring in December 2014. He continues to be a columnist for The Times in Ottawa and is pursuing other writing projects.
See stories by Lonny Cain